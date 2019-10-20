Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ooma from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ooma from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Ooma news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 21,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $265,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock worth $901,091. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 41.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 58.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ooma has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.20%. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Ooma’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

