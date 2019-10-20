OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Trading 1.9% Higher

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)’s share price traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.40, 3,498 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.32.

OJSC OC ROSNEFT/S GDR REGS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Refining and Distribution segments. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America and South-Eastern Asia; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

