OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OCADO GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut OCADO GRP PLC/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS OCDDY traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $34.08. 413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. OCADO GRP PLC/S has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

