Obyte (GBYTE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12,749.00

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, Obyte has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Obyte has a market capitalization of $14.77 million and $12,749.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for $20.99 or 0.00259327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About Obyte

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,558 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

