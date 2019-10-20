Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 588.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,585,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after buying an additional 60,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verisign by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisign during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $185.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.63. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.28 and a 52-week high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.57 million. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.75.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total value of $122,762.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

