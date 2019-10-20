Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 626,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after acquiring an additional 51,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $145.00 target price on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Synopsys to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.64.

SNPS stock opened at $134.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.14 and a 52-week high of $146.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.03 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 4,578 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $627,826.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,364,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 8,011 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $1,155,987.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,158,514 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

