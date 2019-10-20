Oakbrook Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,075 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.8% during the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debra L. Reed acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.14 per share, for a total transaction of $502,095.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day moving average is $120.49.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

