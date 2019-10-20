Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 5,556 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPN. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,284,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 29.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,008,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 240,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 296.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 525.6% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPN. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of GPN opened at $160.13 on Friday. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $94.81 and a 12 month high of $175.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 10,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $1,666,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,410 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,260 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.