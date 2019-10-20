NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company. The Company designs and manufactures High Performance Mixed Signal semiconductor solutions to meet the requirements of systems and sub-systems in its target markets. High Performance Mixed Signal solutions are an optimized mix of analog and digital functionality integrated into a system or sub-system. The Company’s expertise is in RF, analog, power management, interface, security and digital processing products. NXP’s solutions are used in a wide range of automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, lighting, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. The Company claims to provide its customers improved power efficiency, functional performance, miniaturization, quality, durability and adaptability in their electronic systems and application solutions. NXP is based in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, with research and development activities in Asia, Europe and the United States, and manufacturing facilities in Asia and Europe. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital set a $130.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.90.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 25.25%.

In other news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,519.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock worth $1,919,522.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,020,470 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $490,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,672 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,747,433 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $268,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 581.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,665,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $260,134,000 after buying an additional 2,273,799 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $195,220,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,046,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

