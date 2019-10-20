Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NVA. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. GMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.52.

TSE:NVA opened at C$2.02 on Friday. Nuvista Energy has a one year low of C$1.39 and a one year high of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $455.46 million and a P/E ratio of 5.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.85.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

