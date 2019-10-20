Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $14.67. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter worth about $333,000.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.