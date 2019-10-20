Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.98

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.98 and traded as high as $14.67. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

In other Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund news, insider Scott C. Caraher sold 11,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $167,830.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,090 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,416 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the second quarter worth about $333,000.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

