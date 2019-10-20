Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) rose 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.22 and last traded at $14.03, approximately 718 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

