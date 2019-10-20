Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 94,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PJT. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 655.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 38.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 35.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of PJT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. The stock has a market cap of $930.10 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25. PJT Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.43%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

