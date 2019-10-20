Nuveen Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 533,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,362,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,254,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 146,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,559,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 99,501 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,668,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,368 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NR stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $633.14 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.56. Newpark Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Newpark Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Newpark Resources Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newpark Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Newpark Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Newpark Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

