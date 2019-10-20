Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $3.55 Million in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 167,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,087,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,562,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,372,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,403,000 after acquiring an additional 92,712 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 441,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,867,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Commercial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.81.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

