Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 2,530.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,610 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Michaels Companies worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,534,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,904 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,404,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,216,000 after acquiring an additional 568,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,655,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146,442 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,796,000 after acquiring an additional 644,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

In related news, Director Beryl Raff acquired 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $18.04.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

