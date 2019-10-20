Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 53,027 ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ePlus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 53,027 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,656,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 177.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 140,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in ePlus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 873,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,020 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 241,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 55,689 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 35,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 84,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Herman sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $45,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,904.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $75.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.54. ePlus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $95.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.15 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ePlus Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of ePlus in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ePlus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

