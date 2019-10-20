Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAZ. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 22.3% during the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 42,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAZ opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $14.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

About Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

