Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.16

Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NAZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $13.38. Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 42,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Premium Income Mun Fd by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. 9.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

