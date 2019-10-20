Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($0.78). Nutanix posted earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 476.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.09. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 50.25% and a negative return on equity of 172.43%. The company had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC set a $46.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $29.00 target price on shares of Nutanix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.31.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 9,489 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $253,451.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,703,542.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 5,852 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $156,306.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,497.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,951 shares of company stock valued at $933,541. Insiders own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8,992.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 986.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Nutanix by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Nutanix by 6,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Nutanix by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.15. 2,272,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.30.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

