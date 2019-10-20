Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a sell rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.29.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.88. The company had a trading volume of 992,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,574. Novartis has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.62.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.8% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% in the second quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

