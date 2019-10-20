Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Macquarie set a $65.00 price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NCLH. Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

NCLH traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $50.21. 1,483,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.77. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,347,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,847,218.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth $13,509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

