Northstar Asset Management LLC Purchases 46 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after buying an additional 261,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after buying an additional 378,185 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $298.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.97. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $233.76 and a fifty-two week high of $302.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.