Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $338.49

Northgate plc (LON:NTG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $338.49 and traded as high as $335.00. Northgate shares last traded at $333.50, with a volume of 85,285 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northgate in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Northgate alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 323.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.33 million and a PE ratio of 8.82.

In related news, insider Philip Vincent bought 15,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, for a total transaction of £50,156.80 ($65,538.74).

Northgate Company Profile (LON:NTG)

Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.