Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Natural Health Trends were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NHTC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 2,809.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Natural Health Trends by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 71,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Natural Health Trends Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Natural Health Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.