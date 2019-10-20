Northern Trust Corp Invests $661,000 in OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr by 141.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 192,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ONE opened at $6.95 on Friday. OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSmart International Edun Gr Ltd – (NYSE:ONE).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.