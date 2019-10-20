Northern Trust Corp Has $779,000 Stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPHS. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 60.5% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 63.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Place in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Trinity Place by 2,149.7% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 358,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 342,875 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN TPHS opened at $4.09 on Friday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.90.

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

