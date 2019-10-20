Northern Trust Corp Has $735,000 Stock Position in PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PPDAI Group Inc – (NYSE:PPDF) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.06% of PPDAI Group worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 855.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 964,699 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 266.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,781,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,083,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,865,000 after purchasing an additional 273,000 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 258,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 97,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in PPDAI Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPDF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded PPDAI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.80 price target on shares of PPDAI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PPDAI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

PPDF opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $874.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23. PPDAI Group Inc – has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. PPDAI Group had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 52.42%. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About PPDAI Group

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard, handy cash, consumption, and other loan products; and investment services to investors and institutional funding partners.

