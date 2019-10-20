Northern Trust Corp Has $696,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 54,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 176.1% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 204,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after buying an additional 130,396 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGV opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $82.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

