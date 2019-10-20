Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,072 Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.84% of Savara worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SVRA. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Savara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Savara by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Savara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.22. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SVRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price objective on Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.09.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

