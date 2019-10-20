Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.99.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average is $91.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $101.50.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 22.20%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 31,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $3,142,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $9,682,259 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

