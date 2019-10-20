Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Receives “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Norma Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.13 ($48.99).

Shares of Norma Group stock opened at €30.56 ($35.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.72 million and a P/E ratio of 12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.34. Norma Group has a 12 month low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a 12 month high of €56.05 ($65.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €35.26.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

