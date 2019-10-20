Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Position Trimmed by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $22,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 525 shares in the company, valued at $100,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NSC traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $181.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,510,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,077. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.84. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $138.65 and a 1-year high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.07). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cascend Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price target on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.78.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.