NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,429.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $623,023.00 and approximately $2,429.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000207 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 605,710,513 coins and its circulating supply is 505,710,513 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.