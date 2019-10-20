NIX Market Capitalization Tops $2.95 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, NIX has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $65,827.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,224.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.02130306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.49 or 0.02729004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00667296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00686005 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00054918 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00444496 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012180 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $5.60, $32.15, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $51.55, $10.39, $33.94, $50.98, $7.50 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.