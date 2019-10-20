Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 172,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 27,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 916,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,994,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $53.83 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

