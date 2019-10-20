Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $10,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after acquiring an additional 128,157 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13,959.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,195,000 after acquiring an additional 114,886 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,548,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,300,908,000 after acquiring an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 368.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 57,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after acquiring an additional 45,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $680.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $687.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.74 and a 12-month high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.23 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $720.00 to $680.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $830.00 to $720.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $640.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $712.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

