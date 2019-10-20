Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 19,214.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,739,000 after buying an additional 1,335,218 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,938,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,092,000 after buying an additional 800,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $27,521,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 191.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 310,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays set a $66.00 price target on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $57,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $168,500 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.65. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

