Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,000 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.3% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 0.5% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

In other news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $111,687.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,601.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

NYSE IR opened at $117.30 on Friday. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12 month low of $85.15 and a 12 month high of $128.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.