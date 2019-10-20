NextEra Energy (NEE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect NextEra Energy to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2019 guidance at $8.16-8.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $10.00-10.75 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $232.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $234.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.79.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $370,112.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,576 shares of company stock worth $21,514,886. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

