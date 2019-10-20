NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 10,925 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 30.88% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000.

NYSEARCA BJUL opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $26.58.

