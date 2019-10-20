NEXT Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 44.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 60.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,675,000 after purchasing an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 56.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,847,000 after purchasing an additional 339,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $25,608,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $82.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $421,852.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,109.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $586,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,112,360.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,916 shares of company stock worth $2,166,202 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

