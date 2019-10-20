NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $828,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sepio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $80.55 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $124.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 91.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Citigroup cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upgraded Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

In other news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

