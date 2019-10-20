NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,688 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 17.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,034,000 after buying an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.21. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $82.68.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

