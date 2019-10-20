NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get NEXT/ADR alerts:

Shares of NXGPY opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. NEXT/ADR has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.