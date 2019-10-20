Newton Coin Project Trading Up 13.8% Over Last Week (NCP)

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $96,731.00 and $66.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, TradeOgre, cfinex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2018. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 180,637,729,801 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site.

Buying and Selling Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and cfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

