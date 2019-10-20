New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.09

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

New Hope stock opened at A$2.31 ($1.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23. New Hope has a one year low of A$2.09 ($1.48) and a one year high of A$4.50 ($3.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.28 and a 200 day moving average of A$2.67.

In other news, insider Shane Stephan acquired 237,500 shares of New Hope stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of A$513,000.00 ($363,829.79).

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

