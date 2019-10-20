New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Age Beverages Corporation is a beverage company. The company’s brand portfolio include XingTea (R) , Aspen Pure (R) , Artesian Water, Búcha (R) Live Kombucha, Marley One Drop (R), RTD Coffee and Marley Mellow Mood (TM). New Age Beverages Corporation, formerly known as American Brewing Company Inc., is based in USA. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded New Age Beverages from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded New Age Beverages from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded New Age Beverages from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New Age Beverages in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Shares of New Age Beverages stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.71. 1,925,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.18.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 17.70% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. New Age Beverages’s quarterly revenue was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Age Beverages will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Age Beverages news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of New Age Beverages stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,504,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,000. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5,012.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. purchased a new position in New Age Beverages in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

