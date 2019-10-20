Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Given $1.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Neurotrope’s rating score has declined by 200% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.32) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Neurotrope an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Neurotrope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Maxim Group downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurotrope from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

NASDAQ NTRP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.68. 301,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $5.23. Neurotrope has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurotrope will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Neurotrope by 46.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 144.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurotrope by 45.5% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 229,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Neurotrope by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 47,609 shares during the period. 15.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

