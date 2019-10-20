Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $300.00 at Robert W. Baird

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $370.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Netflix from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $375.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $363.11.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $18.05 on Thursday, hitting $275.30. 23,429,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,658,886. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $280.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.20. Netflix has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith bought 6,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,483.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,983 shares of company stock valued at $44,378,164. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

